MontanaSports.com 2023 high school football power rankings for Oct. 2

MTN Sports High school football rankings

Oct. 2, 2023

CLASS AA

1. Bozeman (6-0). Last week: Beat Billings West 44-0. This week: at Great Falls CMR

2. Bozeman Gallatin (5-1). Last week: Beat Great Falls 47-0. This week: vs. Belgrade

3. Butte (5-1). Last week: Beat Missoula Sentinel 47-35. This week: vs. Missoula Hellgate

4. Kalispell Glacier (5-1). Last week: Beat Helena Capital 56-0. This week: vs. Kalispell Flathead

5. Missoula Sentinel (4-2). Last week: Lost to Butte 47-35. This week: vs. Helena

Around Class AA: A week after their rainy-night head-to-head thriller, No. 1 Bozeman and No. 2 Gallatin remained at the top of the rankings with blowout victories over Eastern division opponents. No. 3 Butte secured a 47-35 win over No. 5 Sentinel last week to continue its season-long trend of winning competitive games; the Bulldogs have now prevailed in contests decided by four, one, seven 14 and 12 points. Also of note, with a 17-14 win over Great Falls CMR, Billings Skyview won its second game of the season. The Falcons won just one game combined in the past two years.

To see the updated Class AA standings, click here.

CLASS A

1. Dillon (5-0). Last week: Beat Corvallis 27-12. This week: vs. No. 2 Hamilton

2. Hamilton (5-0). Last week: Beat Frenchtown 43-19. This week: at No. 1 Dillon

3. Billings Central (6-0). Last week: Beat Lewistown 10-7. This week: at Hardin

4. Lewistown (5-1). Last week: Lost to Billings Central 10-7. This week: vs. Miles City

5. Corvallis (5-1). Last week: Lost to Dillon 27-12. This week: Idle

Around Class A: Dillon's 27-10 victory over Corvallis and Billings Central's 10-7 win over Lewistown caused a shakeup in this week's rankings. Lewistown slipped from No. 1 to No. 4 while Dillon took over the top position. Hamilton, now No. 2, travels to face the Beavers this week in a key meeting of the two highest-ranked squads in Class A. Central's victory snapped Lewistown's 17-game winning streak. The Eagles look to get back in the win column Friday at home vs. Miles City while the Rams head to Hardin.

To see the updated Class A standings, click here.

CLASS B

1. Florence (6-0). Last week: Beat Anaconda 47-0. This week: vs. No. 2 Eureka

2. Eureka (6-0). Last week: Beat Thompson Falls 40-0. This week: at No. 1 Florence

3. Red Lodge (6-0). Last week: Beat Baker 50-0. This week: vs. Roundup

4. Columbus (5-0). Last week: Beat Jefferson 26-16. This week: vs. Townsend

5. Missoula Loyola (5-1). Last week: Beat Whitehall 23-20 (OT). This week:

6. Manhattan (5-1). Last week: Beat Big Timber 61-6. This week: vs. No. 7 Three Forks

7. Three Forks (5-1). Last week: Beat Townsend 46-0. This week: at No. 6 Manhattan

8. Shepherd (5-1). Last week: Beat Joliet 52-36. This week: at No. 10 Huntley Project

9. Jefferson (3-3). Last week: Lost to Columbus 26-16. This week: vs. Big Timber

10. Huntley Project (3-3). Last week: Beat Colstrip 50-14. This week: vs. No. 8 Shepherd

Around Class B: No. 1 Florence, No. 2 Eureka and No. 3 Red Lodge won by a combined 137-0 last week, solidifying their places in the top three. The biggest game this week pits Western foes Florence and Eureka against one another. No. 4 Columbus survived No. 9 Jefferson in a ranked matchup between South division rivals to stay unbeaten. No. 7 Three Forks won its fifth straight game and travels to No. 6 Manhattan this week. Huntley Project, back in the rankings at No. 10, hosts No. 8 Shepherd in another ranked matchup.

To see the updated Class B standings, click here.

8-MAN

1. Fairview (6-0). Last week: Beat Wibaux 52-8. This week: vs. Culbertson

2. Ennis (6-0). Last week: Beat Deer Lodge 48-12. This week: vs. Choteau

3. Arlee (6-0). Last week: Beat Superior 70-36. This week: at Plains

4. Valley Christian (6-0). Last week: Beat Troy 44-12. This week: Idle

5. Belt (3-1). Last week: Idle. This week: at Harlem

6. Simms (5-1). Last week: Beat Seeley-Swan 52-14. This week: vs. Lone Peak

7. Fort Benton (5-1). Last week: Beat Harlem 68-22. This week: at Wibaux

8. Circle (4-2). Last week: Beat Plentywood 72-44. This week: at Poplar

9. Forsyth (4-2). Last week: Beat Ekalaka 50-12. This week: at Lodge Grass

10. Wibaux (4-2). Last week: Lost to Fairview 52-8. This week: vs. No. 7 Fort Benton

Around 8-Man: Fairview, following a 52-8 drubbing of ranked Wibaux, continues to rule the 8-Man ranks at No. 1. Wibaux, now No. 10, hosts No. 7 Fort Benton in a ranked showdown this week. Second-ranked Ennis, No. 3 Arlee and No. 4 Valley Christian also improved to 6-0 with blowout wins. No. 5 Belt didn't play last week but continues to lurk as a major contender as it chases a repeat state title. The Huskies are back on the field this week at Harlem. No. 6 Simms smacked beat Seeley-Swan on Friday.

To see the updated 8-Man standings, click here.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (6-0). Last week: Beat Sunburst 60-0. This week: at No. 9 Power-Dutton-Brady

2. Froid-Lake (5-0). Last week: Beat Froid-Lake 83-0. This week: at Plevna

3. Centerville (6-0). Last week: Beat D-G-S-G 73-22. This week: at Hobson-Moore

4. Harlowton-Ryegate (6-0). Last week: Beat Hobson-Moore 78-21. This week: vs. Jordan

5. C-J-I (4-1). Last week: Beat Heart Butte 76-0. This week: at Box Elder

6. Hot Springs (5-0). Last week: Beat White Sulphur Springs 56-0. This week: vs. Lima

7. Custer-Hysham-Melstone (5-1). Last week: Beat Shields Valley 58-6. This week: at Broadview-Lavina

8. West Yellowstone (5-1). Last week: Beat Gardiner by forfeit. This week: at Twin Bridges

9. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1). Last week: Beat Valier 36-14. This week: vs. No. 1 Big Sandy

10. Westby-Grenora (5-1). Last week: Beat Jordan 47-44. This week: at Brockton

Around 6-Man: Top-ranked defending state champ Big Sandy and No. 2 Froid-Lake weren't challenged last week, and each posted easy victories. Big Sandy, at 6-0, faces a ranked opponent this week when it travels to No. 9 Power-Dutton-Brady, which is 5-1. No. 3 Centerville, No. 4 Harlowton-Ryegate and No. 5 C-J-I all hung 70-plus points on their opponents in what was a very high-scoring week across the 6-Man landscape. Harlo puts its unbeaten record up Friday against 3-3 Jordan, which gave No. 10 Westby-Grenora a run for its money last week.

To see the updated 6-Man standings, click here.