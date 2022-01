The women’s basketball game between Montana and Eastern Washington, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Cheney, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Lady Griz program, according to an email from the UM athletic department.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. (MT). It's the fourth game in 2021-2022 the Lady Griz have had to reschedule due to COVID-19.

Montana’s next scheduled game is at Idaho on Tuesday.