Montana man attacked by grizzly bear has died

GREAT FALLS — Family and friends of Carl Mock, who was attacked by a grizzly bear on Thursday morning, say that he passed away on Saturday morning.

The West Yellowstone man, who was 40 years old, was taken to a hospital in Idaho Falls after being attacked by the bear.

According to GoFundMe account created by friends who work at a backcountry guide business in West Yellowstone, Mock died while hospitalized after suffering a stroke after at least two surgeries.

On Thursday, law enforcement teams from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Montana FWP, and more, found Mock after 50 minutes of searching near the area of Baker's Hole campground area. He was taken to the Idaho Falls hospital with "significant" scalp and facial injuries.

On Friday, a group of FWP wardens and bear specialists searched the area and encountered a large male grizzly bear. Wardens say the bear charged the group and did not respond to numerous hazing attempts.

FWP officials shot the bear out of safety, killing it about 20 yards away from the group.

Investigators also add that they found a moose carcass cached within 50 yards of Thursday's attack, and could indicate the bear defending a food source.

Several businesses in West Yellowstone had begun to take in donations for Mock and his family.