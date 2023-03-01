Montana Highway Patrol trooper hit, seriously injured by vehicle to continue recovery in Denver

KALISPELL- The Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was run over by a suspect’s vehicle following a pursuit near Eureka is headed out of state to continue his recovery.

Trooper Lewis Johnson was seriously injured on Feb. 16 and was flown by ALERT helicopter to Kalispell’s Logan Health to receive life-saving care. He sustained multiple critical injuries including spinal cord damage.

MTN News On Sunday, law enforcement from across the state traveled to Kalispell to hold a rally for Trooper Johnson and thank the brave men and women who helped save his life.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office “was honored to assist the Montana Highway Patrol” on Tuesday as they escorted Trooper Johnson and his family to Glacier Park International Airport, a social media post states.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Johnson will be flying out of Kalispell with ALERT to Denver to continue his recovery.

Smith Valley Fire Department Law enforcement escorting Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family to Glacier Park International Airport on Feb. 28, 2023. Johnson will continue his recovery in Denver after being run over by a fleeing suspect's vehicle.

“The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has been committed to supporting the Johnson family and our MHP colleagues during Trooper Johnson’s stay in our jurisdiction. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Johnson’s as recovery continues.”

The man accused of injuring Johnson — Jason Allen Miller — is facing three felony charges including attempted deliberate homicide.

A GoFundMe page is available for those who would like to support Trooper Johnson and his family.