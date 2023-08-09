Microphone Cardi B threw at fan sells for whopping $100K on eBay

Okuuur!

The microphone Cardi B threw at a fan last month sold for nearly $100,000 after an eBay bidding war on Tuesday.

It was listed with a starting price of $500, but amassed over 120 bids in about a week.

The money will be donated to charity.

This all started when a concertgoer threw liquid at the rapper, who was on stage performing at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas. In response, Cardi chucked her mic at the fan. The rapper was cleared of battery charges after a review of the case.

Video of the incident went viral on social media.

Scott Fisher, owner of production company The Wave, which owns the audio device, put the mic up for auction. He said the money would be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a local charity.

Fisher said the microphone was in working condition when he tested it and that he wanted to use its notoriety to make a positive impact.

Similar microphones selling online are priced at around $1,000.

SEE MORE: Cardi B cleared of battery charges as bid for infamous mic nears $100K

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com