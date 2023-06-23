Meteorologist quits due to death threat after climate change reporting

Meteorologist Chris Gloninger, an 18-year veteran in TV, announced he was leaving the business.

Gloninger citied a death threat he received after reporting on the climate crisis as one of the reasons for his decision.

A quick goodbye. More later. I’ll be focusing on my health, family and combating the #ClimateCrisis. pic.twitter.com/2pGipELgNN — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) June 21, 2023

Gloninger said his career in TV spanned five states and seven stations. He had spent the last two years at KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa.

"To the friends and colleagues I've met along the way, a big thank you for your kindness and support," he said in a statement.

In July 2022, Gloninger posted a tweet that said he had received his first threat, followed by several harassing emails, after reporting on climate change.

"Getting sick and tired of your liberal conspiracy theory on weather," one of the emails stated. Another email said, "What's your home address, we conservative Iowans would like to give you an Iowan welcome you will never forget."

Gloninger said the criticism of his climate change reporting left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. However, that won't stop him from highlighting the issue going forward.

In his statement, Gloninger said he will now devote his time to "finding sustainable solutions and fostering positive change."

He asked his followers to also join in on the fight against climate change.

"Let's confront this challenge head on and shape a more resilient future for generations to come," he stated.

