‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett Married Jaymes Vaughan

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett and his TV personality fiancé Jaymes Vaughan tied the knot in Mexico on March 19!

The couple married in a wedding ceremony at a resort an hour south of Cancun. They’ve been together since 2017.

Vaughan tweeted an image of the newlyweds from People’s coverage of their wedding.

“Happily ever after really does exist! All because I found you. And all because we are now and forever will be US,” he tweeted.

Happily ever after really does exist!

All because I found you. And all because we are now and forever will be US.

Mr. & Mr. Bennett Vaughan 3.19.22 pic.twitter.com/aTjLVnw8Sq — Jaymes Vaughan (@JaymesV) March 21, 2022

Bennett, who you might remember as Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in “Mean Girls,” retweeted the same People cover, writing, “I never thought I’d have the courage to live my truth so boldly, and here I am, a proud gay man, who just became the luckiest man on earth. Meet Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan.”

I never thought I’d have the courage to live my truth so boldly, and here I am, a proud gay man, who just became the luckiest man on earth. Meet Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan pic.twitter.com/2SkD9SDIWX — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) March 21, 2022

They got engaged in fall 2020, when Vaughan surprised Bennett with a filmed proposal set to a song he wrote and recorded just for Bennett.

Vaughan had recorded the song while Bennett was filming a role in the Hallmark movie “The Christmas House,” in which he starred in the first LGBTQ storyline for a Hallmark holiday film. Bennett has starred in several other Hallmark films.

They were also the first LGBTQ couple to appear on the cover of The Knot magazine back in April 2021, as noted in this Twitter post from Bennett.

It was an honor to make history by being the first LGBTQ couple on the cover. Thank you to everyone at @theknot for making so many people feel seen with this cover. https://t.co/jJcNMRRn8E — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) April 20, 2021

Vaughan’s and Bennett’s “tropical romantic” wedding celebrations took place at the adults-only Unico Riviera Maya Hotel. During their wedding ceremony, the pair dressed in classic black tuxedos and met each other at the altar while the same song Vaughan wrote Bennett for their engagement played.

Wedding guests wore all white in honor of Bennett’s late mother, to help feel her presence, as Bennett told People. The grooms later changed into all-white as well, and the wedding flowers were white roses.

“It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect,” Bennett said.

Congratulations to the couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.