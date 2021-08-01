Watch

McGonigal’s Chronicles: Tim talks with author/historian Paul Wylie

McGonigal's Chronicles features Paul Wylie
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 22:11:56-04

GREAT FALLS — MTN News anchor Tim McGonigal (Helena-born-and-raised) recently launched a podcast - "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" is available every two weeks.

In this episode, Tim talks with author/historian Paul Wylie, whose works include The Irish General: Thomas Francis Meagher and Blood on the Marias: The Baker Massacre. Click here to visit his website.

Previous guests include:

  • Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
  • Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
  • Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
  • John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
  • Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA

Coming up on the next episode: Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

