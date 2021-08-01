McGonigal’s Chronicles: Tim talks with author/historian Paul Wylie

GREAT FALLS — MTN News anchor Tim McGonigal (Helena-born-and-raised) recently launched a podcast - "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" is available every two weeks.
In this episode, Tim talks with author/historian Paul Wylie, whose works include The Irish General: Thomas Francis Meagher and Blood on the Marias: The Baker Massacre. Click here to visit his website.
Previous guests include:
- Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
- Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
- Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
- John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
- Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA
Coming up on the next episode: Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam.
The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.