McGonigal’s Chronicles: Tim talks with author/historian Paul Wylie

GREAT FALLS — MTN News anchor Tim McGonigal (Helena-born-and-raised) recently launched a podcast - "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" is available every two weeks.

In this episode, Tim talks with author/historian Paul Wylie, whose works include The Irish General: Thomas Francis Meagher and Blood on the Marias: The Baker Massacre. Click here to visit his website.

Previous guests include:



Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival

Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author

Nada Bakos, former CIA operative

John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective

Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA

Coming up on the next episode: Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm , iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.