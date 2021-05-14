Watch

McGonigal’s Chronicles: new episode features former CIA analyst from Fergus County

Posted at 6:10 PM, May 13, 2021
We recently launched a new podcast series highlighting some fascinating people with Treasure State ties. MTN News anchor Tim McGonigal (Helena-born-and-raised) is the host, and "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" will be available every two weeks.

The most recent episode features Nada Bakos, who was born in the small town of Denton in Fergus County and spent a decade as a CIA analyst; her bio page states: "During the war in Iraq, Ms. Bakos was asked to serve as the Chief Targeting officer tracking one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. In 2006, Zarqawi was killed in a targeted strike conducted by US military forces. She was recently featured in the Emmy-award winning HBO documentary, Manhunt, and is a frequent media commentator."

Bakos discusses the challenges of tracking terrorists and the frustrations of trying to make a connection between Iraq and Al Qaeda. She also addresses the assertion that she was the inspiration for Jessica Chastain's character in the film "Zero Dark Thirty."

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher. A video version will also be available on the KRTV streaming app.

