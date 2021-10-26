Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling To Be Barbie And Ken In Mattel’s First Live-Action Movie

While there have been countless animated Barbie movies over the years, she and Ken are finally getting the live-action movie they deserve! And who could you imagine would be better than Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to play the pair of iconic Mattel dolls?

But the duo almost didn’t get paired up at all.

Deadline reported that Gosling originally turned down the role of Ken, saying his schedule to be too full to take on the project. However, Warner Bros., which is producing the movie, was insistent on him playing the role and as pre-production lagged, Gosling was able to make it fit.

AP Photo

For her part, Robbie is also working as a producer and is taking the starring role very seriously because of the special place Barbie holds in the hearts of many kids and adults around the world.

“It comes with a lot of baggage!” Robbie told British Vogue about bringing the doll to life. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t …”

Adobe

As Robbie mentioned, the movie is being directed by the Oscar-nominated Gerwig (who also made “Lady Bird” and 2019’s “Little Women”). “Barbie” is set to begin shooting in early 2022. Not only is Gerwig directing, but she also co-wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach (who himself wrote and directed “Marriage Story” and “The Squid and the Whale”). This isn’t the first time the pair has written a script together. They also teamed up on “Frances Ha,” in which Gerwig also starred.

Gerwig has reportedly been attached to the project since 2019, with many actors being considered for the leading role over the years, including Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway. But now with Robbie and Gosling officially on board, “Barbie” will film in London next year, with an expected release date of 2023.

There’s no word yet on who, if anyone, is going to play Midge, but I’m happy to audition if the studio is interested.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.