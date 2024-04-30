Machete-wielding man shot by officer in Billings

A Billings police officer shot a man who was wielding a machete in Billings on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

It happened on the 300 block of North 31st Street, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

The man was said to be waving the machete at people in the area.

Police responded to the call about the man at around 1 p.m. and attempted to negotiate with him, Lennick said.



Lennick said the suspect did not cooperate or drop his weapon, so an officer tried to subdue him with a Taser, which didn't work.

One officer then fired his gun, and the man "went down," according to Lennick.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital, where he was officially declared deceased.

No officers were injured.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.