USPS seeking 'Santa's helpers' to help make Christmas wishes come true

David Zalubowski/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doug Fischer, a city letter carrier for the post office in Aurora, Colo., delivers an express mail package while dressed as Santa Claus in the east Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2008. Fischer has donned the costume for the past 11 years to make his rounds on Christmas Day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 11:26:47-05

With Christmas fast approaching, the United States Postal Service has opened registration for its annual Operation Santa program that helps deliver presents to children in need.

The USPS says it receives "hundreds of thousands" of letters from children in need hoping to receive Christmas presents each year. For over a century, the agency has matched those children with volunteers who have helped make their Christmas wishes come true.

Those who would like to volunteer to give in 2021 can now register for the Operation Santa program. Anyone who would like to participate should click here, set up an account using their email address and verify their identification by following the prompts.

The USPS says those interested can also register in-person at select local post offices that offer "Label Broker" services across the country. Click here to find your nearest participating post office.

Once volunteers are registered, they can read through letters to Santa and choose one or more wishes to fulfill beginning Nov. 29. After selecting which letters they'd like to shop for, volunteers simply need to follow directions provided by USPS in an introductory email.

The USPS has also added a feature where friends, families or coworkers can adopt a group of letters as a team while. Adoption teams include features that allow members to set goals and view progress as Christmas draws near. Click here to create an Operation Santa team.

Anyone who has a Christmas wish for Santa for themselves or a loved one can mail letters to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Be sure to include a return address and a first-class stamp. Click here to download letter templates and fun Christmas stationary.

The USPS has more information about the Operation Santa Program available on its website.

