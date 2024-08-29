Power station sold by QVC recalled after causing man's death

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 5,740 portable power stations after the units reportedly sparked several fires, including one that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old Florida man.

The CPSC said that the Halo 1000 Portable Power Stations were sold from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300. They were sold on QVC as well as by ZAGG and ACG. The CPSC said the lithium-ion batteries in the units can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards that can lead to serious injury or death.

The Florida man who died reportedly suffered from a case of smoke inhalation after one of the units sparked a fire. The CPSC said the units also caused four additional fires, two of which caused injuries.

The products are high-capacity lithium-ion battery power banks with three USB-A charge ports, a USB-C fast charge port, three AC outputs, two DC outputs, a DC socket, an LCD display, a built-in flood light, and a collapsible handle, the CPSC said.

The units have the model number PS-1000.

Owners are encouraged to register the units online in order to get a replacement. In the meantime, owners are encouraged to immediately stop using the products and cut the power cord. The CPSC also said the units should not be thrown away in the trash as they contain hazardous lithium-ion batteries.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.