Lego's braille bricks are now available for anyone to buy

For the first time since their creation, Lego's braille bricks are now available for anyone to purchase through the company’s website.

The unique bricks were designed for kids 6 years old and up to help them learn the braille system in a playful way, Lego said.

Until now, they were only given to organizations specializing in the education of children with blindness or low vision by the Lego Foundation.

But Lego said it received so much positive feedback from families and educators since the braille bricks launched in 2020, the company worked to make them available for anyone to purchase.

The “Play with Braille” set includes 287 bricks in white, yellow, green, red and blue. The studs on each brick correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system, with the printed version of the number or letter situated below the studs.

All the bricks are compatible with other Lego products.

“For blind and partially sighted children, and adults for that matter, it makes all the difference if they can share their journey of learning braille with the people they love the most,” said Martine Abel-Williamson, president of World Blind Union.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com