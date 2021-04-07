Kalispell man's "Can I hit it with a hammer?" series on TikTok goes viral

KALISPELL — TikTok; when you think of the app you probably think of dancing teenagers, but there is a Kalispell man who is using the platform to make people laugh with a hammer.

“Everybody was like yeah this is this is good and so I just became that the hammer guy on TikTok,” said Justin Schiele, a content creator on TikTok.

Schiele or known as the hammer guy on TikTok began making videos in March of 2020, but just last month gained nearly 700,000 followers due to his newest series -- "Can I hit with a hammer?"

“What if it was just like in like an educational TV but it’s super bad? And that was the thought in my mind. I was like, hey everybody or friends, you know, have you ever been in your Jacuzzi bathtub and thought can I hit it with a hammer?” said Schiele.

So many people seemed to like the videos he thought, why not make more?

“It was just beyond me. I was like, that’s crazy. You know, like I thought that was as good as it got. [But] as the day went on it it just kept going and going and going and I was like, well,l I guess when we go back to work on Monday, we’re going to hit some more stuff -- if we find some more stuff to hit,” said Schiele.

He needed to find more things to hit with a hammer, "the people want it then so I just like let’s give it to ‘em."

With celebrities like Dr. Phil, taking notice of Schiele’s creative and entertaining videos -- even following him back -- Schiele was shocked, to say the least.

With nearly 8 million likes across his 145 TikToks, Schiele says it's been a great feeling to bring a smile to people’s faces.

“I have been doing it for a month and a half now and just making content for TikTok and it seems to be working pretty good for me now,” said Schiele.

TikTok offers creators a fund so they can get paid for their content, but Schiele says he will stick with his day job.

“If it just started to pay the bills then I would consider doing it full-time right now. And I don’t make enough money off it to pull out of my job completely,” said Schiele.

Schiele says he owes his construction job for kickstarting his viral videos.

"I enjoy what I do and if I hadn’t been doing what I did then I wouldn’t be here at TikTok so it’s like you know I got it maybe I should keep my job so that I can keep making content,” said Schiele.

Schiele can be found on TikTok here, or Instagram here.

Schiele also sells merchandise with his signature slogans here.

