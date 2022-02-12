Joy in Havre as Dairy Queen re-opens

HAVRE — In the town of Havre, the re-opening of Dairy Queen each winter is much like a holiday - some people put it on their calendar, while others drive by and get a pleasant surprise seeing the sign that reads "Opening day: Friday 11:30 a.m.”

On Friday, February 11, 2022, the doors swung open to greet guests after being closed for the season since October 19, 2021.

Manager Trey Hanson has been working here since his freshman year of high school, and each year opening day is just as crazy as the last: “I know we’re all pretty used to the craziness, it's just every year the first day is super busy.”

Never mind the fact that snow made its way through only hours before - nothing will stop Havreites from getting their beloved frozen treats.

“Yeah, I’ve had it where it’s been so cold in here the people are carving frost things on the windows waiting for the orders to come up. It can be 10 or 15 below and people will still come and get their ice cream,” said owner Kevin Helligaard. “I've owned the Dairy Queen for the better half of 24 years and each year brings the same excitement.”



TRENDING ARTICLES

