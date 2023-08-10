January 2024 trial date proposed for Trump election case

Special Counsel Jack Smith has proposed a trial date for Donald Trump in the case charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a court filing on Thursday, the special counsel asked that the trial begin on January 2, 2024. Prosecutors estimate that the trial will take no longer than four to six weeks.

The government lays out a detailed timeline about how it would like the case to proceed. It wants the final pretrial conference to take place on Dec. 8 and jury selection to start three days later.

"This trial date, and the proposed schedule ... would give the defendant time to review the discovery in this case and prepare a defense, and would allow the Court and parties to fully litigate any pre-trial legal issues," the government states in its court filing.

Prosecutors also state that their proposed schedule fulfills the need for a "speedy trial—an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases."

Trump's team will still get to offer its own schedule. His lawyers will likely object to the special counsel's timeline, as the current proposal would put the trial during the Iowa caucuses. Judge Tanya Chutkan will make the final decision on a trial date.

The former president pleaded not guilty in Washington last week to charges of conspiracy and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.

