Injured bear euthanized following vehicle collision in Glacier NP

WEST GLACIER — A black bear that was recently injured in a collision involving a vehicle in Glacier National Park has been euthanized.

Park officials report that on Thursday, Sept. 23, at approximately 2 p.m., an injured black bear was discovered along Going-to-the-Sun Road two miles east of Rising Sun.

An initial investigation by the National Park Service indicated the bear suffered unsurvivable traumatic injuries from contact with a vehicle at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Thursday, according to a news release.

Rangers, after consulting with the park’s wildlife biologist, euthanized the bear. A field necropsy revealed a severely broken jaw, an injured foreleg, and a potentially damaged ribcage and lung area. The male bear was estimated to be 2½ and 5 years old and appeared to be in otherwise good health.

The visitor who hit the bear did not report the incident, so the circumstances of the collision are unknown. Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman says the incident happened in an area with vegetation close to the road, which could have obscured the bear’s movement onto the road and may have played a role in the incident.

Drivers are being reminded that all of the roads in Glacier National Park traverse wildlife habitat and speed limits should be observed for the safety of not only people but for wildlife as well.

Anyone involved in a motor vehicle incident in the park should report it to the nearest ranger or Visitor Center.