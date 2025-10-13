Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — For the first time in state history, Montana is officially observing Indigenous People’s Day, and the Great Falls community came together Monday to mark the occasion with food, culture, and celebration.

Hosted at the Great Falls College’s Heritage Hall, the four-day event featured a free community feed and a fry bread contest, drawing students, families, tribal members, and local leaders. The atmosphere was festive, but the significance of the day ran much deeper.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

“Indigenous Day opens that up to a point where, we can understand a lot more about who we are as a people rather than as a segregation title,” explained one of the speakers, Leon Rattler.

Indigenous Peoples Day is observed in Montana on the second Monday of each October, which is also celebrated as Columbus Day, in accordance with a bill that was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte earlier this year.

The bill's passage followed nearly a decade of advocacy by tribal leaders, community members, and state lawmakers seeking to honor the history and contributions of Indigenous peoples across Montana.

Alisa Herodes, an Indigenous Peoples Day committee member, described the passing of Senate Bill 224 as a positive in the Native American community.

She explained, “People can choose to celebrate this day how they want to, and and a lot of our community choose to celebrate it as Indigenous People’s Day. And it is empowering — we kind of took our day back and it feels good.”

Montana is home to 12 sovereign tribal nations, and Indigenous communities have long called for greater visibility and acknowledgement within state systems. Advocates say this recognition is a long-overdue step in honoring that legacy.

In Great Falls, the celebration provided not only a taste of Native culture through events like the round dance on Saturday, the traditional story telling on Sunday, and the feast on Monday, but also space for education and reflection.

"I do think that it's important to to recognize, Indigenous Peoples Day as a celebration. I'm so happy that the state is recognizing it. This community specifically is, is important. So being able to celebrate it all together is really cool,” said Sarah Cawley, the Great Falls Public Library community engagement coordinator.

Indigenous People’s Day is intended to honor the resilience, culture, and ongoing contributions of Native peoples. For many, this first official observance marks both a celebration and a call to continue the work of reconciliation and representation.

(OCTOBER 8, 2025) There are several free events coming up in Great Falls to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.



Friday, October 10 : Native American Fashion Show at Heritage Hall (Great Falls College, 2100 16th Avenue South). Event is from 6pm to 8pm and will feature several designers, including Rebekah Jarvey, Belinda Bullshoe, Brocade Black Eagle, Gina Still Smoking, and more.

: Native American Fashion Show at Heritage Hall (Great Falls College, 2100 16th Avenue South). Event is from 6pm to 8pm and will feature several designers, including Rebekah Jarvey, Belinda Bullshoe, Brocade Black Eagle, Gina Still Smoking, and more. Saturday, October 11 : There will be a Round Dance at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) from noon until 4pm. It will feature traditional games, war cry contest, best-dressed auntie and uncle contest, kids crafts, and more. There will also be craft vendors and concessions available.

: There will be a Round Dance at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) from noon until 4pm. It will feature traditional games, war cry contest, best-dressed auntie and uncle contest, kids crafts, and more. There will also be craft vendors and concessions available. Sunday, October 12 : Soup & Story at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 1pm to 6pm. The event will feature Native stories, traditional games, crafts, and other activities.

: Soup & Story at the Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) from 1pm to 6pm. The event will feature Native stories, traditional games, crafts, and other activities. Monday, August 13: Heritage Hall at Great Falls College will host a free feed and a fry bread contest. Guest speakers will include Dr. Lanny Real Bird, Leon Rattler, Natasha Hall, and Jill Falcon Ramaker.

All of the events are free to attend and open to everyone.

For more information, call Priscilla at 406-799-4540 or Alisa at 406-868-7980.

