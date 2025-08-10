In the video below, Brianna Juneau reports on FAST Blackfeet, which is dedicated to improving food security, providing nutrition education, and reclaiming and building food sovereignty within the Blackfeet Nation. FAST stands for Food Access & Sustainability Team.

FAST Blackfeet gets a boost from country music singer

FAST Blackfeet recently received donations from country music star Tyler Childers following his 2024 and 2025 tour stops in Whitefish.

Over the two years, Childers donated more than a quarter of a million dollars to the organization – funding that has fueled day-to-day operations and purchased critical equipment. The organization says the support has been instrumental in expanding its programs and planning for long-term stability.

“With a focus on food security, food sovereignty, and health in the Blackfeet Nation, FAST Blackfeet operates a food pantry, nutrition, traditional cooking classes, and a gardening program,” said Assistant Director Iris Sharp in a press release sent to MTN.

Along with FAST Blackfeet, Childers’ generosity reached across the reservation, donating to to a total of 18 organizations on the Blackfeet reservation including nonprofits, youth sports teams, school departments, tribal businesses, and a mental health and addiction recovery program.

“I think that was a very special piece that he did to connect with the community,” explained Danielle Antelope, the Executive Director for FAST Blackfeet. “That type of funding is really the funding that allows us, who are the fundraisers, to continue to do the work. It's also motivating and inspiring.”

Childers headlined the Under the Big Sky Festival on his return to Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish. Known for his Appalachian roots, he has increasingly used his platform to support indigenous communities across the country.

For FAST Blackfeet, the contributions come at a time when Native communities across Montana continue to address longstanding challenges related to access to fresh, healthy, and culturally relevant foods. FAST Blackfeet’s initiatives aim not only to fill immediate needs but to empower community members through education and self-sufficiency.

Antelope added, “We as Blackfeet are super lucky and fortunate to live where we live. Strategically, we have, the food system all the way from the top of the mountains to the miles of plains, which is absolutely gold. So, it's really cool to then be a resource of, him wanting to learn more from us about sustainable agriculture in that area.”

Childers told the organization that he purchased some acres back at his home and plans to grow food and learn from indigenous food systems in that area to distribute into food programs just like on the Blackfeet reservation.

“I feel like when I see, our services being used by our community and people being happy about our services – that's the whole reason we do it,” Antelope explained. “It was great to see him taking the time to talk to us and everyone that he talked to when he came to Browning. It was great to see.”

For more information, click here to visit the FAST Blackfeet website.