In-N-Out closes only location in major city because of rising crime

In-N-Out will reportedly close its only location in Oakland, California, due to rising crime, the restaurant chain said in a statement.

Company Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said the store was profitable, but multiple efforts to protect workers from rising crime were unsuccessful.

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates — we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment," Warnick said in a statement to Scripps News.

Although there aren't any other In-N-Out locations within Oakland, there will remain 16 others in the Bay Area.

According to crime data from Oakland Police, the city and area around the restaurant have experienced rising crime in recent years.

The city of Oakland has averaged a 17% increase in violent crime reports each year from 2019 through 2023. Between 2022 and 2023, the city experienced a 21% jump in violent crime.

The police district that includes In-N-Out, Oakland Area 5,has averaged a 3% increase in violent crime every year since 2019. Last year, there was a 14% rise in violent crime reports compared to 2022.

Police reports indicate that the area has seen a rise in robberies, burglaries and carjackings.

The location's last day will be March 24. Employees will be given severance or an opportunity to relocate, KTVU reported.

