How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

MISSOULA — It's something we normally experience in mid-August and September, but the smoke has already moved into Western Montana this summer.

We woke up to air quality hovering between good and moderate across Missoula County on Wednesday but as winds are moving in, smoke from the fires burning will start closing in on the valley.

Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield says Wednesday morning was probably our last decent air quality day for a while.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

Looking ahead to this weekend, we’ll have those smokey winds from the west and the southwest, along with high pressure which will heat things up and trap smoke in the area.

Here are some ways that you can protect yourself from this harmful air quality.

First off, limit the time you're outside, head indoors when you can, and close windows if it’s not too hot. For people who have medically managed asthma, have that rescue inhaler on hand.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

Avoid adding particulate matter to your home, so, don’t burn candles, cigarettes, or incense, for example. Lastly, If you haven’t brought out your air cleaners, upgraded your furnace filter or built yourself an air cleaner, now is the time.

Click here to learn more about staying healthy during our smokey weather. The latest air quality information can be found here.