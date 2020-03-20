Governor Bullock announces two new cases of COVID-19, first Lewis and Clark Co. case

During a Friday afternoon press call Governor Steve Bullock announced two new cases COVID-19.

One of the two cases is in Lewis and Clark County, the governor identified the individual as male in his 30's.

According to Lewis and Clark Public Health the man has been instructed to remain isolated at home until he has fully recovered.

In a news release, Health Officer Drenda Neimann said, "“We wish this gentleman our best and hope he makes a quick and complete recovery. Our nurses will be interviewing him to find out where he’s been in the past two weeks and with whom he might have had direct contact. Anyone who is a direct contact will get a phone call from us with instructions for what to do.”

The second case is a woman in her 50's from Madison County.

That would bring the total number of COVID-19 Montana cases to 17.

On Thursday the state reported 15 Montana associated cases and with nearly 950 people tested.

