FWP seeking information on Great Falls vandalism

Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information on whomever is responsible for graffiti that continues to be spray painted on FWP sites and other public property near Great Falls.

The graffiti is mostly blue and red. In the past year it has grown from hearts sprayed on at least six sites, including Giant Springs, Sluice Boxes, and First Peoples Buffalo Jump state parks, to other symbols painted on rock face cliffs on U.S. Forest Service land and along highway rights of way.

Most recently the vandals painted what appeared to be a palm tree on a cliff face in Sluice Boxes.

FWP is asking anyone with information on the vandalism to call 1-800-TIPMONT or FWP Game Warden Kqyn Kuka, 406-750-3574.

Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

