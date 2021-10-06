SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 5

Below are the results of high school volleyball and soccer matches from Tuesday, Oct 5.

High school volleyball

Butte Central def. East Helena 25-16, 25-10, 25-11

Chester-Joplin-Inverness def. Centerville 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Corvallis def. Hamilton 25-12, 25-22, 25-18

Fairfield def. Conrad 25-18, 25-18, 25-23

Helena High def. Missoula Big Sky 25-22, 25-13, 25-17

Huntley Project def. Colstrip 27-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Jefferson def. Townsend 3-0

Missoula Sentinel def. Kalispell Glacier 25-19, 25-27, 25-14, 25-23

Red Lodge def. Big Timber 3-0

Scobey def. Westby-Grenora 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

Great Falls Central def. Augusta 25-20, 25-15, 26-24 (Monday)

