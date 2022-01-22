Helena Capital downs Helena High in first crosstown meeting

PHOTOS: Helena Capital 60, Helena High 31`

HELENA — In their first meeting of the season the Helena Capital Bruins boys beat the Helena High boys by nearly double, 60-31.

The Bengals had a tough night from the floor, shooting just over 33 percent, while the Bruins were a shade over 50% on the night while also going 17-22 from the free-throw line.

Carroll College commit Brayden Koch led the Bruins with 14 points, while three other Helena Capital players had double-digit efforts as well. (Nick Michelloti 12, Hayden Optiz 10, Hudsen Grovom 10)

Helena High's Kaden Huot was the lone scorer to eclipse that mark on Friday night with 1`2 points.

The Bruins also won the war on the glass, out-rebounding the Bengals 33-17, and shared the ball effectively with 10 total team assists.

The next time the two teams will square off will be on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Helena High.