Helena Capital's Kennedy Pocha to continue volleyball career as an Argo

HELENA — Helena Capital's Kennedy Pocha signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at the University of Providence Thursday.

Her decision to go to Providence came after she took her first visit in December 2020.

“Right away I fell in love with Providence. Duda is such a good coach, and I could tell right off the bat that he had good intentions and I just knew it was the place for me. Also, with my education- I want to do elementary ed- they have a really good teaching program there so that was also something I had in mind,” Pocha said.

The attention to individualism that head coach Arunas Duda and his staff showed during her visit is what sold her on becoming an Argo.

“He just really showed how much effort they put into helping you become better and they really focus their attention on each athlete and I just knew that was the place for me to be,” she said.

Pocha is now looking forward to becoming friends with her new teammates, and her athletic growth through being coached by Duda.

“I’m just really excited to have this opportunity and play college volleyball and continue my volleyball career.”

Her coach from Capital, Rebecca Cleveland, with who Pocha won two state titles, says in order to succeed in college volleyball, Pocha needs to do what she’s always done.

“Something similar to what she’s always demonstrated on the court is just enjoy what you do every day. Whether it's a sport, career, education, just love what you do.”