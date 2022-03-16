Helena Capital's Brayden Koch named Montana Gatorade POY

Add another accolade to Brayden Koch's resume.

Fresh off leading Helena Capital to the 2022 State AA boys basketball championship, the Carroll College commit was named Montana's Gatorade boys basketball player of the year on Wednesday.

Koch is Capital's first Gatorade boys basketball player of the year.

Koch averaged north of 20 points per game, including three performances of 20 or more points at the State AA tournament highlighted by a semifinal game-winner, and led the Bruins to their second state championship since 1983.

Koch has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics and youth basketball programs.

“Brayden Koch is a game-changer,” said Brandon Day, head coach at Helena High School. “He’s unselfish and very talented, and he consistently makes the right decisions. If you try to trap him, deny him the ball, whatever, he will make you pay.”

Koch has maintained a 3.49 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball on scholarship at Carroll College this fall.