Helena Capital boys sweep crosstown basketball series

Posted at 8:37 PM, Feb 18, 2022
HELENA — In what's likely his final crosstown matchup, Brayden Koch put up a game-high 28 points as the Helena Capital Bruins snagged a huge road win to snap a two-game losing streak against the Helena High Bengals, 59 to 45.

The Bruins started the matchup hot, jumping out to a 9-0 lead across the first three minutes of the game capped off a Brayden Koch three-pointer. Though the Bengals started cold, Helena High showed some life down the stretch in the first half and caught fire.

After three-straight three-pointers capped off by a Kaden Huot corner-three, the Bengals cut the Bruins lead to just three points at 18-15 with just 30 seconds left to play in the first quarter.

Through most of the second quarter, the game turned into a slugfest with both teams trading scores until the Bengals were within striking distance at 23-22 following another Huot three-pointer.

Though the Bengals caught fire in the first half, the Bruins found the fire extinguisher and fanned the flames just a bit moving to a 33-26 after Hayden Opitz took a pass down low and muscled his way to the hoop to give the Bruins a seven-point lead at the half.

Early on in the third, the Bengals were able to bring things a bit closer, before the Bruins offense got to work. The Bruins, up by just five midway through the third quarter, ballooned their lead to 56-36 with just under five and a half minutes left to play in the game and coasted to what turned into a relatively lopsided win for the Bruins.

