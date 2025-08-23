Mississippi calls infant mortality rates ‘unacceptable’ in emergency declaration

The Mississippi State Department of Health has declared a public health emergency in response to a sharp rise in infant mortality across the state.

Newly released data show that Mississippi’s infant mortality rate in 2024 reached its highest level in more than a decade, with 9.7 infant deaths for every 1,000 live births. The increase was especially pronounced among newborns less than 28 days old, with 5.9 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Officials said the leading causes of infant mortality include congenital malformations, preterm birth, low birth weight, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“Too many Mississippi families are losing their babies before their first birthday,” said State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. “This is deeply personal to me — not just as a physician, but as a father and grandfather. Every single infant loss represents a family devastated, a community impacted, and a future cut short. We cannot and will not accept these numbers as our reality. Declaring this a public health emergency is more than a policy decision; it is an urgent commitment to save lives.”

The emergency declaration serves as a call to action, with the health department planning to implement several measures aimed at reducing infant mortality. These include expanding access to obstetric care, strengthening community health programs, and educating families on safe sleep practices.

According to 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mississippi had the highest infant mortality rate in the U.S., followed by Arkansas, Alabama, and Alaska. New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts recorded the lowest rates that year.

Nationally, the 2024 infant mortality rate was 5.1 deaths per 1,000 live births. Rates tended to be higher in rural areas compared with suburban and urban regions.

Researchers at Ohio State University, in a study published in late 2024, found that infant mortality rates increased after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The study cited a 7% nationwide increase in infant mortality and a 10% rise in infants born with genetic and chromosomal disorders in the 7 to 14 months following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision.

“I’m not sure that people expected infant mortality rates to increase following Dobbs. It’s not necessarily what people were thinking about. But when you restrict access to health care it can cause a broader impact on public health than can be foreseen,” said Maria Gallo, an OSU professor of epidemiology.

Following Dobbs, most abortions became illegal in Mississippi.