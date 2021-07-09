Watch

Grizzly believed to have been involved in fatal Ovando attack has been killed

Russ Thomas/MTN News
Fatal Ovando Grizzly Bear Attack
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 09, 2021
2021-07-09

DEER LODGE — The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the grizzly bear involved in a fatal attack in Ovando earlier this week may have been found and killed.

A social media post states the Sheriff’s Office received a report from a resident who found “her door ripped off and large claw marks were present” on Thursday evening.

A short time later a male grizzly bear was killed in the area.

Samples were immediately taken from the bear and were sent to a testing facility in hopes of making a positive identification.

Early indications are that this is likely the bear that was involved in Tuesday's attack, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office states.

65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California was pulled from her tent in Ovando and killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning.

Local law enforcement along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have been searching for the grizzly bear since the attack.


