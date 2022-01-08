Great Falls High's Mark Samson steps down as Bison head football coach after six seasons

GREAT FALLS — (Editor's Note: This article will be updated)

GREAT FALLS—Great Falls High head football coach Mark Samson officially resigned earlier this afternoon, according to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg.

Samson had been the head coach for the Bison the past six seasons, and they reached the state quarterfinals three of the last four years.

“The GFPS Athletic Department appreciates his efforts and commitment to building the foundation of Great Falls High Football. Throughout his tenure with the Bison, his teams have shown steady improvement on an annual basis,” said the release.

Over the past four decades, Samson had been a staple of Montana high school football, winning three state championships in his seven years at Helena Capital High School. He also served as the head coach for MSU-Northern for ten seasons.

Samson’s last game coaching will be as the head coach of the East team for the 75th Annual East-West Shrine Game to be held in Great Falls on June 18. The search for the Bison’s new football coach will be officially posted Jan. 17 according to the GFPS press release.

