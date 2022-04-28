Governor visits organizations in Browning, Cut Bank, and Shelby

BROWNING — Governor Greg Gianforte recently embarked on a state-wide tour, and on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, he visited Siyeh Communications in Browning, which provides voice and broadband services to the Blackfeet Reservation.

“Deploying broadband to Indian Country and our rural communities is foundational for our new and evolving economy, whether it’s ag or high tech,” the governor said. “Our priority with expanding broadband access is directing investments toward underserved and unserved areas throughout Montana.”

The governor then visited Glacier Family Foods to discuss economic development and job creation on the reservation with the Tribal Council.

In the afternoon, Gianforte met with Cut Bank High School students participating in the school’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) program.

Governor's office Governor Gianforte watches a demonstration by welding students at Cut Bank High School

In Shelby, the governor honored John Alstad, a Vietnam veteran and recipient of the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation, in a ceremony at the Montana Veteran’s Memorial Flag and Park. The governor's office said in a news release that Alstad received a Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam, and was instrumental to creating the Montana Veteran’s Memorial Flag and Park in Shelby as a tribute to our Armed Forces.

Governor's office Governor Gianforte recognizes John Alstad with a Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation

Gianforte then participated in a town hall meeting with residents in Chester to talk about trades education and apprenticeship opportunities, creating greater opportunity for veterans, and bringing Montanans that have moved away back to Liberty County. Participants also raised concerns about inflation and drought conditions.



