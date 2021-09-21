Geico Turned Its ‘Scoop, There It Is’ Commercial Into A Real Ice Cream And You Can Get A Pint

This popular Geico commercial has been on the airwaves for a while, and it delivers 30 seconds of joy: A mom is preparing food in her kitchen while the announcer asks if she knows that Geico could save her money on car insurance.

“So, what are you waiting for — hip hop group Tag Team to help you plan dessert?” the announcer asks.

On cue, the musical artists appear in the kitchen with an assortment of ice cream.

“Scoop! There it is,” they sing in a word play on their 1993 single “Whoomp! (There It Is).”

If that commercial made you hungry or you just love a good ice cream flavor, listen up. Geico is making a limited-edition ice cream flavor called — you guessed it — “Scoop! There It Is!” If you are familiar with the commercial, you might guess the flavors of the decadent dessert, or at least pretty close: French vanilla, rocky road, chocolate, peanut butter and cookie dough. More specifically, it is a vanilla base with cookie dough, peanut butter swirl and chocolate-covered marshmallows mixed in.

But you won’t find it in the freezer of your local grocery store. Instead, to nab a pint of the custom ice cream, you have to enter the Geico Ice Cream Sweepstakes, as noted in this TikTok video by Geico:

@geico Submit your dance for a chance to win a pint. No pur nec. Ends 9/30/21. 18+. See rules link in bio â¬ Scoop There It Is – GEICO

There are two ways to enter. On Instagram, follow @geico and then create and post an original video of 40 seconds or less of you dancing to the Geico “Scoop There It Is” jingle. Make sure to include the hashtags #GEICOicecream and #Sweepstakes and set your account to public.

On TikTok, follow @geico and use the “Scoop There It Is” audio they posted to make and post an original 40-second or less video dancing to the song. Add the tags #GEICOicecream and #Sweepstakes to be entered.

All entries must be received by 11:59 pm ET on Sept. 30, 2021, to enter the sweepstakes. Geico says 325 winners will receive a pint of the custom ice cream.

And if you haven’t seen the commercial yet, you can watch it here:

Sprinkles!

