Fergus County is working on a growth and development plan

LEWISTOWN — Fergus County is one step closer to having a policy in place to help guide future growth and development in the county.

For about a year, the county had been working with a company called Stahly Engineering to create the plan.

The public comment period for the plan ended March 31.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, a draft version of the plan was being prepared to be sent to the county planning board for adjustments based on public input.

Once adjustments are made, the policy will go to county commissioners for final approval.

The policy will be used for the county and incorporated towns except for Lewistown and the four and a half miles around it; there is a separate policy for that area.

“The planning board can update the growth policy at any time. If they want to change something, they can with proper public notice. But generally what communities do is they kind of go with what’s in there for five to 10 years,” explained Robie Culver of Stahly Engineering.

The goal is to have the plan to county commissioners by the end of April.



