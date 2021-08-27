Feel Good Friday: Drool In The Pool

GREAT FALLS — Dogs are often referred to as "mans' best friend," and sometimes they like to do just what their human guardians do during the summer: splash around in a pool!

On Thursday, dogs were able to run wild, make new friends, and take a dip at the Electric City Water Park for the annual "Drool In The Pool" event.

Electric City Water Park hosts the event on the last day of the season so dogs can go for a dip without risk of dirtying the pool for the two-legged pool-goers.

It allows dogs of all sizes to splash, swim, and frolic in the water as the water park officially closes the summer season.

Great Falls City aquatics supervisor Patrick King said, “It’s like a little doggy utopia. Close off the filters, let the dogs go wild and call it good."

People are not allowed in the water during the event.

