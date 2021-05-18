Watch
Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, announces she is a mom

Sunday Alamba/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 file photo, British model Naomi Campbell attends ARISE Fashion Week event in Lagos, Nigeria. Naomi Campbell says she has become a mother to a baby girl. The 50-year-old supermodel announced the news Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on social media, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Naomi Campbell
Posted at 2:17 PM, May 18, 2021
Supermodel Naomi Campbell announced she is a mom!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old model announced the news in a surprise social media post.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell captioned the photo of her cradling the newborn's feet. "So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love."

The Associated Press reported that the baby is a girl.

According to the AP, Campbell spoke about her desire to be a mom in 2017, saying, "with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."

