Emmy Awards scheduled on new date amid continuing strikes

The Emmy Awards have found a new date amid strike limbo.

Fox and the Television Academy jointly announced Thursday the show will now air Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, after being bumped from its original Sept. 18 air date last month. Fox will air the 75th annual telecast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A January rescheduling was predicted when the postponement was first reported in July — the first time the show had been postponed since 2001. Reports said the Academy wanted a November date, while Fox pushed for the later date.

The delay was expected then after SAG-AFTRA actors joined already-striking writers. Strike rules state guild members can't attend award shows or campaign for awards during the strike, and writers, who often are a big part of award shows, also can't do any work on them.

Though the Television Academy had kept the original date for some time through the strike, it had to notify vendors, producers and others involved as it drew nearer. Plus, negotiations between studios and the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA haven't made much progress.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America members are currently striking. Writers have resumed talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but SAG-AFTRA hasn't negotiated since talks broke off July 13.

