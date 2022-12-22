Emergency shelters, services established amidst Flathead power outage

KALISPELL - Ongoing power outages combined with the extreme cold have prompted authorities to organize emergency shelters in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is organizing emergency shelters and services for affected residents throughout the valley.

The EOC will be working with local partners such as the Red Cross, Logan Health, Flathead Electric Cooperative and local fire departments, according to a social media post.

Fire departments with generators will be used as short-term warming centers.

People can call 406-758-2111 if assistance — such as medical equipment for any medical conditions is needed — and the closest location will be provided to you.

Updates will be provided on the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.