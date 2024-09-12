Emergency crews train in Cascade County for major disaster

Emergency crews participated in a full-scale simulation of a plane crash along US Highway 89 and Highwood Road just east of Great Falls in an effort to improve response protocols and strengthen collaboration.

Crews from the Montana Air National Guard, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Sand Coulee, Belt, and other emergency service agencies participated in the training that simulated a plane crash.

Volunteers acted as though they were injured, allowing first responders to get a first-hand experience of dealing with trauma and preparing for a real-life emergency.

“The first hour of an incident like this, is absolute chaos,” explained Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Mills, the Montana Air National Guard Fire Chief who commanded the training. “These trainings are crucial because it highlights everything we need to do in an emergency. We’ve done this, we’ve done that, where do we go next?”

Officials emphasized the importance of training when it comes to communication and collaboration.

Seeing how well the crews worked together was an inspiring sight.

Joey Zahara, the Emergency Services Director for Cascade County, explained the importance of collaboration: “The last thing you want to do is introductions on an actual incident. This gave us the opportunity to see the faces that will potentially be there and see what resources are actually available.”

In a couple weeks, emergency crews will run another simulation, this time with actual Air Force C-130 planes landing on the highway.