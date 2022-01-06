Dunkin’s New Winter Menu Includes A Stroopwafel Doughnut

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Winter flavors have officially arrived at Dunkin’!

Along with new coffees to kickstart your 2022 mornings, you’ll also find breakfast treats including omelet bites, chive and onion stuffed bagel minis and a stroopwafel doughnut that comes with a cookie for an extra dose of sugar.

Dunkin’s new winter blend coffee is the newest addition to their Limited Batch Series. They say it’s a full-bodied, smooth medium roast with notes of gingersnap. You can order it hot or iced and can get a medium size for just $2 now through Feb. 1.

You’ll also find a new brown sugar oat iced latte, which blends espresso with oat milk and has a brown sugar cookie flavor. It features notes of brown sugar, toasted oats and baked cookies, according to Dunkin’, so even though it’s iced, it should still give you some warm and cozy feelings.

Their new breakfast items range from sweet to savory and include two flavors of omelet bites — bacon & cheddar and egg white & veggie, which has tomato, spinach and a four-cheese blend. Both are packed with protein, with the bacon-filled bites having 17 grams and the vegetarian option offering 13 grams.

A new flavor of Dunkin’s popular bite-sized stuffed bagels, chive and onion stuffed bagel minis are savory onion bagels filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions.

For something sweet, you’ll also find a new stroopwafel doughnut, which features Dunkin’s chocolate frosted doughnut topped with a mini stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies. Dunkin’ suggests dipping the mini stroopwafel cookie into a beverage, like the new winter blend coffee.

Adobe

Starbucks has also launched its winter menu for the new year, which includes the return of the pistachio latte. The pistachio latte debuted last winter and features flavors of sweet pistachio and brown butter mixed with espresso and steamed milk.

Starbucks also has a few winter-inspired iced drinks, if you don’t mind cold beverages year-round. The iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso combines cold coffee and oat milk with espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon, while the iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso features espresso and cocoa, shaken together and topped with almond milk and ice.

You can also score a deal on a breakfast treat to celebrate Meatless Monday this month. Now through Jan. 31, you’ll be able to get $2 off Starbucks’ Impossible breakfast sandwich, which is made with Impossible plant-based sausage, a fried egg and cheddar cheese on a ciabatta bun.

Starbucks Which Dunkin’ or Starbucks winter menu item will you be trying first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.