Dunkin’ Has New Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Bottled Iced Coffees

You may say there are only four seasons, but if you ask me, there is a fifth: Girl Scout Cookie season.

Thanks to Dunkin’, however, Girl Scout cookie flavors will no longer be contained to a season — or a cookie. Available in stores nationwide, new Dunkin’ Girl Scout Cookie-inspired ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee comes in three flavors: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and S’mores.

The new drinks mark the first time the three cookie flavors have been turned into iced coffee and bottled. Dunkin’ and The Coca-Cola Company, who are producing and distributing the drink, say the Thin Mints flavor “features the classic cookie’s combination of rich chocolate and refreshing mint, while the Coconut Caramel features toasted coconut mixed with creamy caramel, and the S’mores flavor combines notes of graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow.”

The drinks come in 13.7-ounce bottles and will vary in price.

Dunkin'

Along with the new drinks, Dunkin’ is also releasing a new, limited-edition set of merchandise called “The Chill Collection.” The exclusive set of Dunkin’ and Girl Scout-branded merchandise includes all three bottles of the new iced coffee flavors, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, socks, an iced coffee tumbler, an ice cube tray and enamel pins.

A limited number of boxes will be available to fans for free while supplies last, beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, March 26. For your chance to grab one, just head to Dunkin’s website.



Dunkin'

This is not the first time Dunkin’ teamed up with the Girl Scouts to create a drink. In 2018, they added Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie coffee to their menu for a limited time.

Dunkin’ is not the only brand to collaborate with Girl Scouts to create a new treat, either. While no longer available, there used to be Girl Scout cookie-inspired cereal, yogurt and baking mixes from Pillsbury. The limited-time mixes came in brownie, blondie and cupcakes.

You can also make your own Girl Scout cookies or another dessert using the actual cookies (if you somehow have some you didn’t already eat), like this 7-layer dessert that features Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs!

Adobe

Which Girl Scout cookie is your favorite?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.