POLSON — The Polson Police Department is investigating the death of a one-year-old child.

Polson Police Officer Hazeez Rafiu told MTN News the one-year-old was taken to St. Joesph Medical Center in Polson on Sept. 30. The child was then flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. She passed away on Saturday, October 2.

A person of interest has been identified by the Polson Police Department. The investigation is continuing and Rafiu said at this time no criminal charges have been filed.