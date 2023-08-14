Cookie dough eaters beware: There could be wood chips in some batters

Whether you're eating it straight from the package or throwing it in the oven, cookie dough lovers beware: There might be an extra ingredient in one brand's mix that you don't want to be ingesting.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published a company announcement from Nestlé USA, the creator of the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE brand, to warn of a recall of one of its popular products.

The company said it was issuing the voluntary recall for some of its chocolate chip cookie dough "break and bake" bar products "due to the potential presence of wood fragments."

This recall affects two batches of the 16.5 oz product — batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K — which were produced on April 24 and 25 of this year and distributed across the nation.

A small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, the FDA said, but no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Nonetheless, out of an "abundance of caution," the FDA is asking consumers of the product to take caution to discard it or return it to the retailer where it was purchased. With the latter option, customers can get a replacement or a refund.

No other Nestlé USA cookie dough products are included in this recall, and the company said it's confident this recall was an isolated incident.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," the company said in the FDA posting.

