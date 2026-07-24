Whitefish nonprofit DREAM Adaptive Recreation brings watersports to people with disabilities

BIGFORK — A Whitefish nonprofit is giving children, adults, and veterans with disabilities a chance to experience watersports in ways they never imagined.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation held its Family Watersports Week on Echo Lake, offering water-based programming to individuals with disabilities and their families.

"We are offering day-long programming, all water-based: paddleboarding, kayaking, water skiing, wakeboarding, tube rides. Individuals with disabilities are welcome to bring as many family members as they would like to experience all of the empowering activities that we can do in the water," executive director Julie Tickle said.

Echo Lake was packed with adaptive paddleboards, wakeboards, and more throughout the week. One day was dedicated entirely to veterans and their families.

"We're so honored to provide our services to veterans with disabilities and we know how empowering being outside with fellow veterans and fellow community members is. That connection and camaraderie piece is really what we're after," Tickle said.

Army veteran and amputee Robin Ashley was among those on the water. For him, DREAM opened a door he never expected.

"I've done many things with them that I haven't done. I have not been on the water until Dream Adaptive at all," Ashley said.

Ashley said the camaraderie is what keeps him coming back.

"The people are amazing. Everybody, the volunteers, the hosts, just being here is amazing," Ashley said.

For veterans still on the fence about participating, Ashley had a simple message.

"Don't hesitate, get out here now," Ashley said.