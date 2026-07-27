Drool in the Pool Returns August 29 — Great Falls Dogs Get One Last Splash Before Summer Ends

For over a decade, Great Falls dogs have gotten their own day at the waterpark — and this year is no exception.

The annual Drool in the Pool event returns Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electric City Waterpark, 100 River Drive South. The event is hosted by the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department in partnership with the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Laramie Smovir, Operations Manager at the Great Falls Animal Shelter, says it is the highlight of the dog calendar.

"The best event for dogs every year. So essentially what happens is the Electric City Waterpark — at the end of the year, they close down. We de-chlorinate the pool for a couple of days, and then we open up the pool to all of our furry friends," Smovir said.

Admission is six dollars per dog and three dollars per person. Cash and credit cards are accepted, with a three percent processing fee for credit card purchases.

Before your pup can take the plunge, they will need to be up to date on four vaccinations.

"Distemper, Parvo, Bordetella, and rabies. You need to have proof of those — that can be either written or digital, would be fine," Smovir said.

Beyond the swimming, Smovir says the event is a valuable opportunity for dogs to build social skills in a fun, low-pressure setting.

"This is a really good opportunity for them to get to learn those social skills with dogs that they are not necessarily familiar with. Just like you take a toddler to a play date, you're taking your dog to a play date, but this is just a really big one at the pool," she said.

Pet-related vendors, rescue groups, and educational booths featuring pet care resources will also be on site throughout the event. Vendor registration information is available through the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

For more information, contact the Great Falls Animal Shelter at (406) 454-2276 or gfanimalshelter@greatfallsmt.net.

