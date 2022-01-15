Coming up: Denton Fire Relief Auction

GREAT FALLS — The town of Denton is still recovering from the West Wind Fire several week ago, but they have plenty of help in their recovery process.

Denton was evacuated just minutes before the fast-moving fire swept across the town on December 1, 2021. While there were no serious injuries reported, the fire destroyed or damaged many structures, including homes, grain elevators, and a bridge.

A fundraiser is being organized for next week as another way to help the Fergus County community.

The Denton Fire Relief Auction will be on Friday and Saturday (January 21/22) and will include concessions, live music, a silent auction on Friday, and a live auction on Saturday.

Josey Koke and her brother are organizing the event. She said they have gotten lots of support and expect a big turnout to continue supporting Denton.

“What we’re hoping for is to bring all of central Montana and beyond just together to not only just have a huge thank you to everyone that has supported the community of Denton but also to help with raising more money to give back to the community,” said Koke.

She explained, "Basically, as the fire was still burning, we were like, ‘We have to figure something out to just rally the community together after the dust settles a little bit.’ I reached out to my brother, and was like, 'Let’s spearhead this. Let’s make it happen.' Everyone has been giving a helping hand wanting to know what they can do and it’s just like really a big part of Montana is home and it’s a wonderful feeling.”

There will also be an online auction for those that cannot make the event. Koke says Saturday’s auction is for more big-ticket items like farm equipment and hay that was donated to the auction. They will take place at the Lewistown Trade Center.

Click here to visit the Denton Fire Relief Auction website .