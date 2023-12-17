Montana State women's basketball returns home, takes down Wyoming 64-55

BOZEMAN — Montana State women's basketball returned home for the first time in over a month on Sunday and beat Wyoming 64-55. The dominant defense from the Bobcats propelled them to this win as the team scored 18 points off of turnovers this game.

Senior guard Katelynn Limardo led the Bobcats in scoring with 12 points. Redshirt sophomore Lindsey Hein had 11 and redshirt freshman Brooke Berry added 10.

MSU held Wyoming to five points in the opening quarter, which is a season best for the Bobcat defense.

For full highlights, click on the video reel above.

The Bobcats next game is against North Texas on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena.