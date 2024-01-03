Grizzly rewind: A look back at Montana's shootout and comeback against South Dakota State in 1993

FRISCO, Texas — As Montana and South Dakota State get set to battle in the FCS national championship, these two programs have battled in some classics over the years.

UM is 8-0 all-time against SDSU, and MTN Sports took a look back at the classic in 2009 between the programs in the playoffs.

University of Montana The box score from Montana's game against South Dakota State on Sept. 4, 1993.

Here's one more rewind as the Grizzlies and Jackrabbits battled in another shootout on Sept. 4, 1993 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. UM trailed 38-7 mid-way through the third quarter but fought their way back to win 52-48 in Dave Dickenson's first career start at quarterback his sophomore year.

