Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are expecting another child

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are having another baby!

The singer dropped a new video on her social media channels that could easily be mistaken for a promo for her new single “How We Roll” with Chris Brown. However, a closer look at the black-and-white video shows the post means so much more.

If Ciara proudly showing her baby bump as she dances in silhouette wasn’t enough of a clue about the happy news, then the 37-year-old singer’s caption sealed the deal.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/9mRrp2B654 — Ciara (@ciara) August 8, 2023

The expectant father also posted the video on his social media accounts with the caption, “That’s just ‘How We Roll’ : Daddy.”

People reported Wilson shot the video of his wife while on an anniversary trip to Japan in July.

Ciara and Wilson, an NFL quarterback for the Denver Broncos, married in July 2016. Part of the couple’s wedding event was featured in Ciara’s music video for “Beauty Marks.”

The newest bundle of joy will be the fourth child in the couple’s busy household. Wilson and Ciara share son Win, age 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, age 6. Their eldest child, 9-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara shares with her ex-fiance, the rapper Future.

Only a few days ago, Ciara sat down with People to talk about her family’s summer and how she is prepared for the upcoming school year. She did not mention her pregnancy then but spoke about embracing the “chaos” of raising kids with both school and the new NFL season starting soon.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“There are three kids, three of these precious, beautiful, turned-up-crazy, fun, amazing human beings that come with so much,” she said in the interview. “It’s like, ‘Oh my Lordy,’ but you also find a way to make it work. That’s the beauty of it all; it’s organized chaos.”

Neither mom nor dad have announced a due date for the baby. So, stay tuned for updates on the newest member of the Wilson family!

